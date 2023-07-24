Ghana Card issuance to babies after birth is transformational – Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that all is set for the issuance of Ghana Card to newborn babies is ready for take-off in the country.

Speaking in Cape Coast at the 75th Anniversary celebrations of Ghana National College, the Vice President noted that this follows the successful integration of the databases of the Births and Deaths Registry, the National Identification Authority, and the Ghana Health Service.

Elated with the latest development, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed that it is transformational.

“The work of integrating the databases has been completed, The full test was done yesterday, and I am happy to say that the first Ghana Card number for a baby was issued yesterday.

“So in the next month or two, all babies born in Ghana, once they take them to Weigh In, will be issued the Ghana Card number and also get their Birth Certificate Identification number at the same time, because the two databases are talking to each other. The nationality of the parents will be established as part of the process. This is very transformational,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

While the Ghana Card numbers will be issued for the newborns after birth, they will not be issued a card instantly.

They will receive their Ghana Cards when they are older and digits, biometrics, as well as other features are fully formed and captured.