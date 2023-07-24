ModernGhana logo
Boakye Agyarko's Ameri deal revelation confirms Akufo-Addo government's incurable corruption – Deputy Minority Leader

Headlines From left to Right: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah
2 HOURS AGO
From left to Right: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has stated that Boakye Agyarko's recent revelations about the Ameri power deal confirms the Akufo-Addo government is "incurably corrupt."

In a tweet on Sunday, July 23, reacting to Mr Agyarko's interview on Asanteman FM, where the former Energy Minister disclosed how President Akufo-Addo's nephew Gabby Otchere-Darko secretly renegotiated the Ameri deal, Mr Buah said Minority Caucus already saw the deal to be needless.

"This jaw-dropping revelation is a further affirmation of the long-held view of the NDC Minority in Parliament that the dubious and needless deal that was championed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government soon after coming into office was nothing but a fraudulent scheme to shortchange the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Mr Buah added that Agyarko's revelation shows how the controversial renegotiation of the Ameri deal was mired in family cronyism and backroom deals involving the President's inner circle.

"Once again, the truth which is always hidden in the womb of time, has established that this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is incurably corrupt," the MP stated.

Mr Buah said Agyarko's revelations call for a full parliamentary probe into the government's handling of the deal.

Mr Agyarko had disclosed in the radio interview how a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to President Akufo-Addo Gabby Otchere-Darko allegedly contracted a law firm to renegotiate the Ameri deal and extended it to 20 years without involving the committee set up by President Akufo-Addo.

“I told him I was onboard a flight travelling. Then he (Gabby) told me that he was sending me a document via email so I should check.

“When I arrived safely and went to my hotel room, I opened my email address and saw the document. To my surprise, Gabby had, on the blind side of the Committee set up and approved by the President to renegotiate with Ameri Energy Group, contracted a law firm to engage Ameri Energy Group and completed their negotiation and recommended a certain company to operate the Ameri Power Plant and extended the contract to 20 years.

“I sent Gabby a mail and asked him what authority he had to do that. And I told him Cabinet has given specific instructions to follow and his response was what makes me think that my Boss (President Akufo-Addo) doesn’t know about what he has done…so I kept quiet,” he is quoted to have said.

The Ameri issue has been a long-standing controversy, with the opposition accusing the government of renegotiating the deal for personal gain.

The said deal led to the dismissal of the former Energy Minister after the President claimed to have been misled on giving a presidential assent.

