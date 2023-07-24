Sunyani Technical University partners Fachhochshule Dortmund to project applied science

A five-member team from Fachhochshule Dortmund (University of Applied Sciences and Arts) in Germany has rounded up a four-day working visit to the Sunyani Technical University (STU) in the Bono region.

The Team, which included Prof. Dr. Lisa Gunnermann, the leader of the delegation; Matthias Krause; Leonie Potthoff; Christine Jansing and Enno Ebel, was in STU as part of a collaboration between the two institutions of higher learning.

While in STU, members of the team engaged students and lecturers of the Faculty of Engineering on various aspects of applied science, especially in mechanical engineering.

They had a series of guest lectures with the students and later presented a 3D printer to the Faculty of Engineering.

They also took time off their busy schedule to visit the Buabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary and the Kintampo Waterfall, both in the Bono East region of Ghana.

At both tourist sites, they were taken around by tour guides who took their time to explain the historical backgrounds of the places to the visitors.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of STU, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor and Management, officially welcomed the team to Ghana and asked them to feel at home.

He called for the deepening of the existing collaboration between the two universities for the benefit of students and staff, especially with regard to knowledge sharing and human resource development.

Farewell dinner

Prior to the team’s departure from Sunyani, Management of STU organised a farewell dinner at the plush Eusbett Hotel to officially say goodbye to the team.

The Vice-Chancellor of STU, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah; the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour; the Acting Director of Finance, Solomon Abina; the Director of International Relations and Institutional Linkages, Dr. Robertson Amoah; as well as Deans, Heads of Department and some Convocation Members were at the ceremony to bid the guests farewell.

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah described the partnership between STU and Fachhochshule Dortmund as “a key one because it was the first partnership forged with a foreign university”, adding that STU places a high premium on this collaboration.

He was grateful to the team for donating a 3D printer to the university and said STU will also do anything possible to reciprocate the kind gesture.

“It is not only to tap from you. Anything we can also do to enrich your experience; we also will have to look at that critically. It’s supposed to be kind of a symbiotic experience”, he added.

The Leader of the Team, Prof. Dr. Lisa Gunnermann, thanked STU for the kind reception accorded her and the rest of the team members and promised to forward the various requests made through her to the appropriate quarters.

“We have to find out for more potentials for PhD exchange of students – both ways, we also can send our Master’s students for internship for about three months so they could help in the labs….,” she added.

As part of the ceremony, Management of STU presented African Wear to each of the members of the delegation.