BLAG Ghana hands over astroturf to GNPC

BLAG Ghana, pioneers of commercial use of artificial grass in Ghana has handed over a FIFA standard artificial grass pitch to GNPC .

The park which started in 18 months ago has been fully completed and it is expected to help provide a befitting place for youth in Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region to play football and other social activities.

The Chief Operating Officer for BLAG Ghana, Mr Eddie Dankwa, during the hading over ceremony called on the users of the facility to ensuring constant maintenance of the facility.

He commended the GNPC and government for ensuring the residents get a better place to practice football.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Eddie Dankwa however bemoaned the lack of funding for such projects on the part of the contractors attributing if to the high prices of materials.

The facility is equipped with a fence and floodlights to enable play at night.

It is expected to offer, particularly football talents in the community, an opportunity to hone their skills on standard playing fields and to maximise their potential.

Madam Loubaba Habib Jawala, Head of Environment & Social Amenities at the GNPC Foundation, expressed satisfaction with the project and stated that maintenance is vital to guarantee the facility lasts for future generations.

“The challenge is maintenance. These are legacy projects and we are hoping that, beneficiaries should maintain for the years to come, it would still be standard,” she indicated.

She stated that the foundation would continue to influence lives via football as long as the country produced oil and gas and generated revenue.

“The motive is to develop young talents to become the Messi and Pele in the country.”