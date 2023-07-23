Too much sitting is detrimental to the spinal cord – IMaH’s Physiotherapist

23.07.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Festus Kwame Amoah Berning, a Physiotherapist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has advised people not to sit for long hours as that could have an adverse effect on their spinal cord.

He said movement was life, therefore there was a need for people to move instead of sitting in one place, adding that especially those whose work involves sitting for long hours should choose to stand when they could do so.

Mr. Berning said this at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy

Speaking on the topic: “Exercises for healthy living on a busy schedule,” Mr. Berning explained that sitting puts pressure on the spine; therefore, sitting for hours without stretching and standing could lead to back pain and other spine-related illnesses.

He disclosed that a lot of bankers and office workers often reported to the hospital with issues of swollen feet; this, he said, was due to the prolonged sitting as the blood vessels get compressed in the sitting position.

The Physiotherapist further advised people not to sit in a slouched position as that could overstretch the spine, stating that the best sitting position was the 90:90:90 rule, which ensures that one sits with the foot on the ground, elbows bent at a 90-degree angle, hips at a 90-degree angle, and knees at a 90-degree angle each.

He urged busy workers to adopt lifestyles that would give them the opportunity to exercise, such as walking, jogging, aerobics, dancing, and pushing-ups before or after work.

Mr. Berning added that they should personalize their office by arranging things in a way that would force them to get up and walk, adding that instead of calling colleagues on the phone in nearby offices to accomplish tasks for them, they should walk to the offices if it was not urgent.

He said the benefits of exercising include improving brain health, helping with weight management, reducing the risk of diseases, strengthening the muscles, improving mood, and having better sleep while reducing future healthcare costs.