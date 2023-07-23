Attack on VIP bus in Walewale ‘barbaric and unfortunate' – West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly

23.07.2023 LISTEN

The West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly has strongly condemned the recent attack on a VIP passenger bus in Walewale, which resulted in one death and the bus being set on flames.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 21 when unknown assailants ambushed the bus loaded with passengers.

In a press statement released on Saturday, July 22, the Municipal Security Council described the attack as "barbaric and most unfortunate."

"We wish to indicate that the attack carried out on the innocent passengers was barbaric and most unfortunate and we would therefore not relent in our efforts to ensure that the persons involved in the act are fished out and made to face the full rigors of the law," the statement read in part.

The Municipal Chief Executive and MUSEC Chairman, Hon. Issahaku Arimeyaw S. L. Basintale, assured that security agencies would work to bring the perpetrators to book.

"It is important to note that West Mamprusi Municipality is a peaceful place and we would not standby to have a few uncivilized individuals within the municipality put the peace and security we are currently enjoying into jeopardy," he asserted.

The assembly extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased in the "painful and unfortunate" attack.

Find a full copy of the statement below: