ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Service monthly allowances increased from GH₵559.04 to GH₵715.57

Headlines National Service monthly allowances increased from GH559.04 to GH715.57
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced a significant increase in the monthly allowances for national service personnel, effective January 2023.

In a press release on Sunday, July 23, the NSS revealed that allowances have been raised from GH₵559.04 to GH₵715.57 per month, representing an increase of over 25%.

The new rates were approved by the Ministry of Finance following engagements between the NSS, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Finance Ministry.

"The approval was contained in a letter dated 18 July, 2023 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare," noted the statement.

According to the acting NSS Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jur., all current national service personnel will receive arrears reflecting the new rates from January.

"Management therefore urges all National Service Personnel to exercise patience as the necessary administrative processes are being concluded to have all the arrears duly paid," the statement added.

The increase comes after series of advocacy by civil society groups to get government raise the amount.

The NSS was established to develop skilled manpower for national development through national service.

Personnel are deployed to mandatory one-year postings in various sectors after tertiary education.

723202352646-1h830n4ayu-a18f6764-7342-4379-b05e-0f8a9931912e.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Attack on VIP bus in Walewale barbaric and unfortunate' – West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly Attack on VIP bus in Walewale ‘barbaric and unfortunate' – West Mamprusi Municip...

1 hour ago

Without verification, asset declaration does not tackle corruption – Prof Koranteng Without verification, asset declaration does not tackle corruption – Prof Korant...

1 hour ago

Too much sitting is detrimental to the spinal cord – IMaHs Physiotherapist Too much sitting is detrimental to the spinal cord – IMaH’s Physiotherapist

2 hours ago

Strange biting insects invade Dawhenya North Strange biting insects invade Dawhenya North 

3 hours ago

Strike looms in Bolga Technical University over end of service benefits Strike looms in Bolga Technical University over end of service benefits

3 hours ago

Man remanded for stealing 386,790 from NIB Man remanded for stealing $386,790 from NIB

3 hours ago

They took the money, your job and dignity, thats a special curse; may everyone learn not to steal — Kofi Bentil They took the money, your job and dignity, that’s a special curse; may everyone ...

3 hours ago

Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey

3 hours ago

Ghanas debt stock goes up by 20 within four months Ghana’s debt stock goes up by 20% within four months

4 hours ago

NSS allowance increases from GH559.04 to GH715.57 NSS allowance increases from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57

Just in....
body-container-line