National Service monthly allowances increased from GH₵559.04 to GH₵715.57

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced a significant increase in the monthly allowances for national service personnel, effective January 2023.

In a press release on Sunday, July 23, the NSS revealed that allowances have been raised from GH₵559.04 to GH₵715.57 per month, representing an increase of over 25%.

The new rates were approved by the Ministry of Finance following engagements between the NSS, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Finance Ministry.

"The approval was contained in a letter dated 18 July, 2023 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare," noted the statement.

According to the acting NSS Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jur., all current national service personnel will receive arrears reflecting the new rates from January.

"Management therefore urges all National Service Personnel to exercise patience as the necessary administrative processes are being concluded to have all the arrears duly paid," the statement added.

The increase comes after series of advocacy by civil society groups to get government raise the amount.

The NSS was established to develop skilled manpower for national development through national service.

Personnel are deployed to mandatory one-year postings in various sectors after tertiary education.