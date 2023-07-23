Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama have extended words of condolences to the family of the late Sherry Ayittey.

Madam Sherry Ayittey, who served as Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Mahama’s administration, died on Saturday, July 22 .

Mr. Mahama on his Facebook page eulogized the late Madam Ayittey and described her demise as shocking and a collective loss.

Below is Mahama’s Facebook post:

Shocking loss! Lordina and I have learnt with great grief the passing of Madam Sherry Ayittey who served as my Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

'Aunty' Sherry was an active stalwart of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and served as Vice Chair of the party. She was also one of the key leaders of the 31st December Women’s Movement.

We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss.

Rest In Perfect Peace, Aunty Sherry.

—citinewsroom