ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey

Headlines Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama have extended words of condolences to the family of the late Sherry Ayittey.

Madam Sherry Ayittey, who served as Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Mahama’s administration, died on Saturday, July 22 .

Mr. Mahama on his Facebook page eulogized the late Madam Ayittey and described her demise as shocking and a collective loss.

Below is Mahama’s Facebook post:

Shocking loss! Lordina and I have learnt with great grief the passing of Madam Sherry Ayittey who served as my Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

'Aunty' Sherry was an active stalwart of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and served as Vice Chair of the party. She was also one of the key leaders of the 31st December Women’s Movement.

We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss.

Rest In Perfect Peace, Aunty Sherry.
—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Strike looms in Bolga Technical University over end of service benefits Strike looms in Bolga Technical University over end of service benefits

2 hours ago

Man remanded for stealing 386,790 from NIB Man remanded for stealing $386,790 from NIB

2 hours ago

They took the money, your job and dignity, thats a special curse; may everyone learn not to steal — Kofi Bentil They took the money, your job and dignity, that’s a special curse; may everyone ...

2 hours ago

Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey

2 hours ago

Ghanas debt stock goes up by 20 within four months Ghana’s debt stock goes up by 20% within four months

3 hours ago

NSS allowance increases from GH559.04 to GH715.57 NSS allowance increases from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57

5 hours ago

Abutia SHS students affected with food poison recovering Abutia SHS students affected with food poison recovering  

6 hours ago

NPA, security agencies intensify boarder towns patrol to curb fuel smuggling NPA, security agencies intensify boarder towns patrol to curb fuel smuggling

11 hours ago

Ghana Card number issuance to new borns ready for take off — Bawumia Ghana Card number issuance to new borns ready for take off — Bawumia

11 hours ago

Ghana Integrity Initiative welcomes Cecilia Abena Dapaahs resignation Ghana Integrity Initiative welcomes Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s resignation

Just in....
body-container-line