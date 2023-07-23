ModernGhana logo
They took the money, your job and dignity, that’s a special curse; may everyone learn not to steal — Kofi Bentil

A private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil has cautioned against attempts to steal from anyone whether in public or private service.

Mr. Bentil said this while commenting on the resignation of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah.

“So going after those who stole from you, has caused you to resign. They took the money, your job, and dignity! And people are happy at your downfall! That's a special curse! May everyone learn not to steal,” the Vice President of Imani Africa wrote on Facebook while reacting to the exit of Madam Cecilia Dapaah who tendered her resignation in a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22 barely 24 hours after news of some foreign cash stolen from her bedroom came to light.

Cecilia Dapaah in her letter said “I intend to cooperate fully with all the state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts,” she assured in her letter.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations.”

She was said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at home.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

She had earlier indicated that there were inconsistencies with the facts and the public reports.

She, therefore, insisted in her resignation letter that the figures put out in the public domain do not correctly reflect what she and her husband submitted to the police in their statement.

The former lawmaker, however, admits she understands the import of such stories around someone of her stature.

“I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want such a matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

