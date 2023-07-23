ModernGhana logo
We are devastated by Sherry Ayittey’s death – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress says it is devasted by the death of one of its stalwarts, Sherry Hanni Ayittey.

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, aged 75.

“The death of the hardworking and selfless Hon. Dr. Sherry Ayittey has robbed the party, the country, and her family, of yet another elder whose sterling contributions to nation-building span well over a generation in the history of Ghana. We in the NDC are particularly devastated by this sudden and unexpected blow, and at the appropriate time, we shall demonstrate our gratitude to her for her love of nation and party,” the party said in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

—Citi Newsroom

