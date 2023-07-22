Former Health Minister Sherry Ayittey confirmed dead

Former Ghana Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey has been confirmed dead by her family.

The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata announced the demise of their beloved through a concise press release on Saturday, July 22.

“The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023.

“The family will announce further details in due course,” parts of the release said.

Now late Hanny Ayittey, she was born on February 8, 1948, in Ghana.

She has passed at the age of 75.

The well-known politician was a member of the National Democratic Congress and served in various positions during her active days as a politician.

She succeeded academically and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

She is a fellow of American universities of management, including Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Moreover, she attended a leadership program at Harvard University in February 2013.

The late Hanny Sherry Ayittey served as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology under former President John Evans Atta Mills who is also late.