ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Health Minister Sherry Ayittey confirmed dead

Headlines Former Health Minister Sherry Ayittey confirmed dead
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Ghana Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey has been confirmed dead by her family.

The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata announced the demise of their beloved through a concise press release on Saturday, July 22.

“The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023.

“The family will announce further details in due course,” parts of the release said.

Now late Hanny Ayittey, she was born on February 8, 1948, in Ghana.

She has passed at the age of 75.
The well-known politician was a member of the National Democratic Congress and served in various positions during her active days as a politician.

She succeeded academically and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

She is a fellow of American universities of management, including Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Moreover, she attended a leadership program at Harvard University in February 2013.

The late Hanny Sherry Ayittey served as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology under former President John Evans Atta Mills who is also late.

722202384114-vaqdthfssn-4ccb68ec-3759-4e50-919b-5090e63f354c.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jilted lover butcher girlfriend at Assin-Essan Jilted lover butcher girlfriend at Assin-Essan

2 hours ago

I'll be exonerated after the investigation - Abena Cecilia Dapaah speaks in resignation letter I'll be exonerated after the investigation - Abena Cecilia Dapaah speaks in resi...

2 hours ago

Hanny Sherry Ayittey dies at age 75 NDC’s Sherry Ayittey dies at age 75

2 hours ago

I'm resigning, I don't want this matter to become a preoccupation of government — 'Abena Cash' tells Akufo-Addo I'm resigning, I don't want this matter to become a preoccupation of government ...

3 hours ago

'Underfire' Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigns over 1 million, 300,000 stashed at home stolen 'Underfire' Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigns over $1 million, €300,000 stashed at ho...

4 hours ago

SR: Group calls for revamping of collapsed PBC Shea Factory at Buipe S/R: Group calls for revamping of collapsed PBC Shea Factory at Buipe

5 hours ago

Ghana strengthens ties with Vatican as Akufo-Addo visits Pope Ghana strengthens ties with Vatican as Akufo-Addo visits Pope

6 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah must provide details on money stolen from her home – NPP MP Cecilia Dapaah must provide details on money stolen from her home – NPP MP

6 hours ago

Volta Region gets medical waste treatment facility Volta Region gets medical waste treatment facility

6 hours ago

Don't pay for Alternative Dispute Resolution Services — CJ Don't pay for Alternative Dispute Resolution Services — CJ

Just in....
body-container-line