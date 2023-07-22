ModernGhana logo
Jilted lover butcher girlfriend at Assin-Essan

A 22-year-old seamstress, Ms Linda Agyiri, is battling for her life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after her ex-boyfriend inflicted deep cutlass wounds on her at Assin-Essan in the Assin North District.

The incident happened when the victim’s ex-lover, one Paul Tamakloe went to her father’s house around 2030 hours on Tuesday to settle some issues, which had soiled their relationship for 12 months.

On reaching Linda's house, he met Mr. Evans Agyiri, the Father of Linda, who insisted the victim was asleep and asked Tamakloe to come back later.

That did not go down well with the ex-lover, resulting in a scuffle in which the suspect stabbed the victim's father in the stomach and the chest.

The victim rushed to the scene on hearing the scuffle but in her attempt to calm his temper, Tamakloe inflicted cutlass wounds on Linda's head, back, and hand and took to his heels.

The Police have begun investigations into the case and called on the public to volunteer timely information leading to the arrest of the suspect to deter other perpetrators.

GNA

