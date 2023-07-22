ModernGhana logo
Ghana strengthens ties with Vatican as Akufo-Addo visits Pope

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, paid a courtesy call on Pope Francis, in Rome.

The visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Vatican.

The call on the Holy See formed part of the President's four-day official visit to Italy, as the West African nation renews the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In line with the visit, the Ghanaian delegation was taken on a tour of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences at the Vatican by its Chancellor, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, a reputable Catholic priest of Ghanaian origin.

The country shares in the aspirations of the Holy See in addressing the vexed issues of climate crisis, human trafficking and the promotion of equality for all.

In the recent commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy, which coincided with the National Day of the Holy See, President Nana Akufo-Addo praised the former for his commitment to the cause of humanity.

“Since his pontification in 2013, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has promoted fairness and equality amongst nations, and also preached against discrimination and exploitation,” he noted.

The Vatican has over the years been supportive of Ghana's development agenda, especially in the area of education, health and youth development.

GNA

