One-week observation held for late KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt

One-week observation is being held for NSMQ Star, James Lutterodt.

The 19-year-old was part of the Keta Senior High School team that made history in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2021.

Even though his team could not win the competition, their awesome performance won them praise as the first Volta regional school to make it that far in the annual contest.

After James' death on July 3, his father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt in an exclusive interview with Citi News revealed that his son lost the battle with a brief illness at a hospital in Tema.

Currently, friends, colleagues, and loved ones have gathered to commiserate with the family.

-Citinewsroom

