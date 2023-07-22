ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“There are inconsistencies” — Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence on $1m, €300k stolen from her home

Headlines There are inconsistencies — Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence on 1m, 300k stolen from her home
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has issued a press release to address the controversy over the huge amounts of money stolen from her home in Accra.

The monies in question are $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis.

In her press release, Cecilia Abena Dapaah said she has noticed inconsistencies in the various reports in the media that has generated conversations in the public.

She notes that she is taking steps and will provide a detailed response on the reports of the stolen money from her home in the coming days.

“I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house.

“There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter,” parts of the release from the Sanitation Minister said.

Cecilia Dapaah continued “I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

Reports indicate that two house helps of Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah have been dragged to court.

The two house helps of Minister Cecilia Dapaah accused of stealing the money have been identified as 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, and perfumes.

The rest are jewelleries valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.

Below is the response form the Minister:

7222023123723-h40n1r5eey-6b3a200c-22c2-4a03-bb00-fe476b0c57da.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

There are inconsistencies — Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence on 1m, 300k stolen from her home “There are inconsistencies” — Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence on $1m, €300k stolen...

6 hours ago

Journalists Annahstacia Ndlovu, Pamenus Tuso, and Lungelo Ndlovu were assaulted in Bulawayo by a group of people wearing regalia of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front on July 17, 2023. Photos, left to right, by Annahstacia Ndlovu, Pamenus Tuso, and Lungelo Ndlovu Zimbabwean ruling party supporters assault 3 freelance reporters

18 hours ago

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaahleft and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso Delay I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister – Delay reacts to Abena Dapaah...

18 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Northern Ghana will have 60% of the country's businesses when elected President ...

18 hours ago

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah left and Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu Damning Sanitation Ministry audit report resurfaces amid Abena Dapaah’s alleged ...

18 hours ago

Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abena Dapaahs home theft Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abe...

19 hours ago

We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my turn' mantra — Yendi MP tells Alan We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my tu...

19 hours ago

We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitation Minister – Ato Forson We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitat...

19 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah OSP, GRA must ask questions for Ghanaians – Jantuah reacts to $1m, €300k stolen ...

19 hours ago

Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDCs Anthony Nukpenu Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDC’s Anthony Nukpenu

Just in....
body-container-line