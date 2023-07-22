“There are inconsistencies” — Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence on $1m, €300k stolen from her home

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has issued a press release to address the controversy over the huge amounts of money stolen from her home in Accra.

The monies in question are $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis.

In her press release, Cecilia Abena Dapaah said she has noticed inconsistencies in the various reports in the media that has generated conversations in the public.

She notes that she is taking steps and will provide a detailed response on the reports of the stolen money from her home in the coming days.

“I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house.

“There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter,” parts of the release from the Sanitation Minister said.

Cecilia Dapaah continued “I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

Reports indicate that two house helps of Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah have been dragged to court.

The two house helps of Minister Cecilia Dapaah accused of stealing the money have been identified as 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, and perfumes.

The rest are jewelleries valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.

Below is the response form the Minister: