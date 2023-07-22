Fire outbreaks: 9 persons died, GH¢51.3m properties were destroyed in 2023 first half

Nine people died while property estimated at over ¢51,319,900.00 were damaged in fire outbreaks in the first half of the year 2023.

In all, a total of 581 fire outbreaks were recorded in the first half of the year as against 700 recorded in the same period in 2022.

The figure represents a 17 percent reduction in fire incidences in the region.

Divisional Officer Three (DO111) Mr Peter Addaid, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

He attributed the reduction to intensified public education campaign on the dangers and effects of fire, embarked upon by the Service.

He said aside the public education, the Command also conducted regular fire safety inspections and audits at various places of interest.

According to him, the number of fires recorded at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to that of the first quarter of the same year showed a significant reduction.

In the first quarter of 2023, a total of 390 fire incidents were recorded while 191 fires were reported in the second quarter of the year.

He said the Regional Command had continually conducted simulation exercises at various premises including the Kejetia Market, the biggest hub for trading activities in Ashanti, to adequately prepare for any future occurrences.

These exercises are meant to validate and enhance preparedness and response plans, procedures and systems for all hazards and capabilities.

Mr Addai said the reduction in fire incidents was a good signal that people were adhering to practices and tips from fire officers.

He called on Ghanaians to remain fire safety conscious saying, “A stitch in time saves nine” adding that “prevention, as we all know, is cheaper than the damage caused after an outbreak of fire.”

Source: GNA