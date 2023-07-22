OSP must probe Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash —Martin Kpebu

A private legal practitioner Mr. Martin Kpebu has asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor Martin Kpebu has asked the Office of the Special Prpcseurort to immediately institute investigative into the millions of Dollars and Euros kept at the home of the Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dpaah.

Kpebu said the OSP has the power to come in to investigate the matter without anybody petitioning the office.

“Cecilia Dapaah sounds like she does have soo much defense to this matter otherwise why wait all this time to issue this response?

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor must pick this up and investigate it,” Kpebu said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, July 22.

Meanwhile, Madam Cecilia Dapaah has said that there are inconsistencies in the reports on the millions of Dollars and Euros kept at her home.

In a statement, she said said “There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.

“I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

Madam Cecilia Dapaah is said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at home.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

—3news.com