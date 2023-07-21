Step aside voluntarily for independent investigation – Ato Forson tells 'bank at home' Sanitation Minister

Minority Leader of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson has called on Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to voluntarily step aside following reports of millions of cedis allegedly stolen from her residence.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ato Forson reacted to reports that over $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis were discovered in Abena Dapaah's private residence, allegedly stolen by two of her domestic staff.

“Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried-out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds,” Dr. Ato Forson wrote.

The Minority Leader strongly urged the Minister to step aside until state institutions have conducted thorough and independent investigations.

“I strongly urge the concerned Minister to voluntarily step aside from her duties until the relevant state institutions have conducted a thorough and independent investigation into this matter,” he stated.

The lawmaker added that the people of Ghana deserve a government that serves with honesty and dedication.

“The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than a government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication,” his post concluded.