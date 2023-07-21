ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Step aside voluntarily for independent investigation – Ato Forson tells 'bank at home' Sanitation Minister

Headlines Step aside voluntarily for independent investigation – Ato Forson tells 'bank at home' Sanitation Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minority Leader of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson has called on Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to voluntarily step aside following reports of millions of cedis allegedly stolen from her residence.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ato Forson reacted to reports that over $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis were discovered in Abena Dapaah's private residence, allegedly stolen by two of her domestic staff.

“Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried-out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds,” Dr. Ato Forson wrote.

The Minority Leader strongly urged the Minister to step aside until state institutions have conducted thorough and independent investigations.

“I strongly urge the concerned Minister to voluntarily step aside from her duties until the relevant state institutions have conducted a thorough and independent investigation into this matter,” he stated.

The lawmaker added that the people of Ghana deserve a government that serves with honesty and dedication.

“The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than a government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication,” his post concluded.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaahleft and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso Delay I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister – Delay reacts to Abena Dapaah...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Northern Ghana will have 60% of the country's businesses when elected President ...

3 hours ago

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah left and Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu Damning Sanitation Ministry audit report resurfaces amid Abena Dapaah’s alleged ...

3 hours ago

Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abena Dapaahs home theft Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abe...

4 hours ago

We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my turn' mantra — Yendi MP tells Alan We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my tu...

4 hours ago

We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitation Minister – Ato Forson We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitat...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah OSP, GRA must ask questions for Ghanaians – Jantuah reacts to $1m, €300k stolen ...

4 hours ago

Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDCs Anthony Nukpenu Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDC’s Anthony Nukpenu

4 hours ago

Ato Forson demands probe into stolen money from Abena Cecilia Dapaahs home Ato Forson demands probe into stolen money from Abena Cecilia Dapaah’s home

4 hours ago

Lands Ministry, Ghana Army to clear illegal miners off Black Volta Lands Ministry, Ghana Army to clear illegal miners off Black Volta

Just in....
body-container-line