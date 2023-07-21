ModernGhana logo
We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitation Minister – Ato Forson

We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitation Minister – Ato Forson
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has indicated that it is important that the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah steps down.

The Minister and her husband have a case in court after two of their house helps stole over $1 million from them.

In a statement to react to the case, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called for an immediate and impartial investigation to ascertain the source and legitimacy of the money stolen from the Minister.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson strongly believes that as a country, we cannot overlook such a serious development that has the potential to undermine the very principles of probity, accountability, and transparency in our governance.

Read the full post from the Minority leader below:
Dear Friends,
Recent revelations have come to light regarding the discovery of an astonishing amount of money in the private residence of a Ghanaian Minister.

The sum in question amounts to $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis.

We cannot overlook such a serious development that has the potential to undermine the very principles of probity, accountability, and transparency in our governance.

Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried-out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds.

I strongly urge the concerned Minister to voluntarily step aside from her duties until the relevant state institutions have conducted a thorough and independent investigation into this matter.

The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than a government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

