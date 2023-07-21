Ato Forson demands probe into stolen money from Abena Cecilia Dapaah’s home

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson wants “an immediate and impartial investigation to be carried out to ascertain the source and legitimacy” of the over $1 million and other varied sums of money and items allegedly stolen from the house of the Minister of Sanitation, Abena Cecilia Dapaah.

It came to light on Friday morning that two house helps of Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis in the house of Madam Dapaah and her husband.

The Minority Leader on his Facebook page indicated that “given the magnitude and gravity of the situation,” the Sanitation Minister must recuse herself for thorough investigations to be initiated to unravel the source and legitimacy of the alleged stolen money.

Below is Mr. Forson’s Facebook post

Dear Friends, Recent revelations have come to light regarding the discovery of an astonishing amount of money in the private residence of a Ghanaian Minister.

The sum in question amounts to $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis.

We cannot overlook such a serious development that has the potential to undermine the very principles of probity, accountability, and transparency in our governance.

Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds.

I strongly urge the concerned Minister to voluntarily step aside from her duties until the relevant state institutions have conducted a thorough and independent investigation into this matter.

The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than a government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication.

-citinewsroom