I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister – Delay reacts to Abena Dapaah’s house theft

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay says she is interested in working as a house help for a Minister.

Her sudden interest in the job follows recent theft allegations against the househelps of Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

"I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister," Delay tweeted on Friday, July 21.

According to a report by The Chronicles newspaper, two of Dapaah's house helps - 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei stole huge sums of monies and valuable effects.

The two are now before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiring to steal millions of Ghana cedis, US$1 million and €300,000 from the Minister's bedroom.

The stolen items also included clothes, handbags, perfumes and jewellery valued at US$95,000.

Patience alone allegedly stole six pieces of kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 belonging to Dapaah's husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Three other individuals, including Patience's current and former boyfriends and her father, have also been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Sarah was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties required to deposit their Ghana cards. Her bail condition is subject to review by the substantive judge.

Meanwhile, Patience and the three others have been remanded into lawful custody.