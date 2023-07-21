ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister – Delay reacts to Abena Dapaah’s house theft

Headlines Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaahleft and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso Delay
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah[left] and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay says she is interested in working as a house help for a Minister.

Her sudden interest in the job follows recent theft allegations against the househelps of Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

"I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister," Delay tweeted on Friday, July 21.

According to a report by The Chronicles newspaper, two of Dapaah's house helps - 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei stole huge sums of monies and valuable effects.

The two are now before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiring to steal millions of Ghana cedis, US$1 million and €300,000 from the Minister's bedroom.

The stolen items also included clothes, handbags, perfumes and jewellery valued at US$95,000.

Patience alone allegedly stole six pieces of kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 belonging to Dapaah's husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Three other individuals, including Patience's current and former boyfriends and her father, have also been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Sarah was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties required to deposit their Ghana cards. Her bail condition is subject to review by the substantive judge.

Meanwhile, Patience and the three others have been remanded into lawful custody.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Northern Ghana will have 60% of the country's businesses when elected President ...

1 hour ago

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah left and Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu Damning Sanitation Ministry audit report resurfaces amid Abena Dapaah’s alleged ...

1 hour ago

Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abena Dapaahs home theft Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abe...

2 hours ago

We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my turn' mantra — Yendi MP tells Alan We need you to become minister under Bawumia government, so stop that 'its my tu...

2 hours ago

We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitation Minister – Ato Forson We need impartial investigation to ascertain source of money stolen from Sanitat...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah OSP, GRA must ask questions for Ghanaians – Jantuah reacts to $1m, €300k stolen ...

2 hours ago

Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDCs Anthony Nukpenu Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDC’s Anthony Nukpenu

2 hours ago

Ato Forson demands probe into stolen money from Abena Cecilia Dapaahs home Ato Forson demands probe into stolen money from Abena Cecilia Dapaah’s home

2 hours ago

Lands Ministry, Ghana Army to clear illegal miners off Black Volta Lands Ministry, Ghana Army to clear illegal miners off Black Volta

Just in....
body-container-line