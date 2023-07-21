ModernGhana logo
Northern Ghana will have 60% of the country's businesses when elected President – Ken Agyapong

Headlines Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central
Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled an ambitious plan to spur economic growth and development in Northern Ghana if elected president.

The lawmaker has observed the massive rural-urban migration of Northerners in search of jobs in the South.

To solve this, the outspoken Assin Central MP said he aims to transform the economy of Northern Ghana, which has lagged behind in terms of development.

His plan involves incentivizing companies to establish operations in the north and creating ample job opportunities for northern communities.

He emphasized equitable distribution of resources while noting that those from the southern part of the country will also move to the north in search of jobs.

In a tweet on Friday, July 21, Ken Agyapong stated, "I will push about 60% of our country's businesses to the north, and I'll make sure people from the south go there to look for job..."

"There are lots of undeveloped lands up there," Mr Agyapong noted, indicating the availability of space for industrial expansion.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

