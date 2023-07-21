Damning Sanitation Ministry audit report resurfaces amid Abena Dapaah’s alleged home theft

A damning audit report from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has resurfaced.

This comes after the sector Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah's monies were stolen by her househelps.

The report, which covers the period from March 2020 to June 2022, highlights several financial irregularities in the use of COVID-19 funds by the Ministry.

These include payments made without certificates of work completion and contracts awarded without performance bonds.

The report raises questions about the management of funds by the Ministry and the lack of oversight in the procurement process.

The audit report has gained wide attention following the recent theft allegations against the sector Minister’s domestic servants.

Two of the Minister's househelps are currently facing charges of stealing money and personal effects from the Minister and her husband.

The stolen items are valued at over GH¢1 million and include Kente cloth, men's suits, clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry.

The theft allegations have sparked outrage among Ghanaians, who are questioning how the Minister could have so much money and valuable items kept at home.

Many are now linking the theft allegations to the findings in the audit report, suggesting that the stolen money and items may have come from the state coffers — reasons why they were stashed at home.

See below for the audit report.