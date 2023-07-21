ModernGhana logo
Will Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public officeholders – Mahama on Abena Dapaah’s home theft

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for stashing $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at home.

Mahama is wondering whether President Nana Akufo-Addo will ever compel his appointees to set good examples for his administration.

In a tweet on Friday, July 21, the former President questions why millions of hard currency were kept at home.

"Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home?" he tweeted, asking,"Will Nana Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?"

Two househelps of the minister are currently before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with stealing monies and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.

The accused are 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, who allegedly stole the money from the couple's room in their house at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra region.

The first accused, Patience, also has her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, all being dragged before the same court.

Patience and Sarah are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The stolen items include six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000 belonging to the minister's husband, as well as assorted clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000 from the minister.

Benjamin, a plumber, has been charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a trader, is charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000, and Malik Dauda, who is unemployed, is charged with dishonesty receiving GH¢1 million.

All five accused persons were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, and the accused's pleas are yet to be taken.

Sarah has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties, while Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into lawful custody.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
