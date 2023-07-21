OSP, GRA must ask questions for Ghanaians – Jantuah reacts to $1m, €300k stolen from Sanitation Minister’s home

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has called for investigations into the huge sums of money allegedly stolen from the home of the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Reports that US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis have been stolen from the home of the Minister have blown up in the media today, sparking conversation from various quarters.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Starr FM, Kwame Jantuah said the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) should get involved to find out if the money is for the Minister or her husband and how it was made.

“It is open season and I’m not sure the court will ask because that is not what the case is about, it is about stolen money. So the authorities in this country, Special Prosecutor who looks at some of these things should ask the questions. GRA should ask the questions and let’s see where the truth lies. I wouldn’t want to hang somebody with the chain when I really don’t have the facts as to where that money is derived from.

“It could be for her husband, if it is for the Minister and if it is for both of them they should prove how that money was made,” Kwame Jantuah shared.

Reports indicate that two house helps of Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah have been dragged to court.

The two house helps of Minister Cecilia Dapaah accused of stealing the money have been identified as 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, and perfumes.

The rest are jewelleries valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.