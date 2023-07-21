Akufo-Addo holds talks with Sergio Mattarella to strengthen Ghana, Italy relations

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, Friday, July 21 as part of his four-day official visit to Italy, engaged in bilateral discussions with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

The main focus of their talks was to strengthen the cooperative relationship and deepen the friendship between the two nations.

Both leaders also explored opportunities for mutual benefit that would positively impact their respective populations.

The meeting between President Akufo-Addo and President Mattarella aimed to reaffirm the existing ties of cooperation and foster even closer bonds of friendship between Ghana and Italy.

It also provided an avenue for the leaders to discuss key areas of collaboration and identify opportunities for further cooperation in various sectors.

The bilateral discussions underscored the commitment of both countries to working together on shared interests and common goals. It is expected that the outcomes of these talks will enhance diplomatic and economic relations between Ghana and Italy, leading to increased opportunities for trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

