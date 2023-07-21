Over $1m allegedly stolen from Abena Cecilia Dapaah’s house raises eyebrows – CMaC

Co-Chairman of Citizens’ Movement against Corruption (CMaC), Edem Senanu, has said the alleged stealing of huge sums of money from the house of the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, “raises eyebrows.”

He said this when he reacted to the development in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“Absolutely, first of all, the sums of money and the quantum raise eyebrows because we do know how much public officers are paid and ministers. We are not expecting millions of dollars and other currencies to just be easily accessible so that definitely raises eyebrows.”

“There is also the prudence of anybody deciding to keep that kind of money at home. Nobody who is very cautious about security would want to keep that kind of money and why would you want that kind of money when it could be much more secure elsewhere. So the prudence in that raises eyebrows,” he said.

Mr Senanu also said that the country had not codified illicit financial enrichment, an article under the AU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Corruption, “in which debt would cover issues like lifestyle audits where when something like this comes up there is a suspicion that the sources of income could not justify the sums of monies being spoken about.”

He said that it was for the above reasons that questioning and discussions were needed on the matter.

The Chronicle Newspaper on Friday reported that two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The said monies were allegedly stolen from the couple's room in their house at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra region.

The two house helps of the Minister are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis and other personal effects at her residence in Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2023.

-citinewsroom