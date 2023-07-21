ModernGhana logo
‘This parliament has made the least number of laws’ — Joewise laments

This parliament has made the least number of laws —Joewiselaments
The current Parliament has been criticized as the worst in the nation's history by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu also known as Joewise.

His comments come amid recent incidents that have hindered legislative progress and cooperation among MPs in the House largely linked to the frequent boycotts by the Minority.

The incident that triggered Joseph Osei-Owusu's verdict took place on July 20, 2023, during the consideration of clauses in the Ghana Commission for UNESCO bill.

During the proceedings, Minority member Alhassan Suhuyini raised concerns about quorum, challenging the Speaker's decision on the question put forth regarding a clause in the bill.

Hon. Suhuyini argued that there were not enough Members of Parliament present to make a valid decision on the bill, leading to the demand for a headcount.

This was met with disappointment from Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who questioned the motives behind the opposition's actions.

He accused the Minority caucus of acting in bad faith, suggesting that the bill's inclusion in the day's business had already been agreed upon by the leadership, making the headcount unnecessary.

Subsequently, the proceedings were adjourned after the headcount had no numbers to form a quorum.

However, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu voice out his frustrations about the current state of the eighth parliament.

In a candid interview, he expressed his dismay at the lack of cooperation among MPs and the overt focus on politics rather than the business of the house.

He stated, "We have decided to do politics rather than business.

“This equal number in parliament has brought out the worst in MPs; I have repeated it, and I will repeat it again; this parliament, the eighth parliament, has made the least number of laws."

"We have not cooperated as we did in the past", he lamented.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

