Sugar daddy trial: High Court awards cost against side chic

High Court in Accra has ordered Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young woman who sued the former Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank, to pay costs amounting to GH¢6,000.

The court's decision came after Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu presided over the case and granted a motion filed by lawyers representing First Atlantic Bank, resulting in the bank's name being struck out from the lawsuit.

Initially, the lawyers for the bank had requested the court to award a cost of GH¢50,000. However, Adablah's lawyer made a plea to reduce the cost to GH¢5,000. Ultimately, the court settled on GH¢6,000 as the amount to be paid by the plaintiff.

Despite the resolution of this matter, the substantive case is still pending due to numerous interim applications that have been presented, causing delays in its proceedings

Background

Deborah Seyram Adablah sued top banking executive Ernest Kwasi Nimako early this year.

In the suit dated Monday, January 23, 2023, filed at the Accra High Court, the plaintiff contends that her “sugar daddy,” agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

She said although Mr Nimako bought the car and registered it in his (sugar daddy’s name), he took the car back, denying her access to it after about a year of enjoying the Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, while he also paid only a year's rent for her two-bedroom rented house instead of three years as he promised.

Ms Adablah who claims that she was forced into the relationship during the period she did her national service with her sugar dad's former employers, also accused Mr Nimako of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, exploitation and also lowering her reputation.

She said she had family planning procedure for her sugar daddy that affected her health.

She is seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two-year rent as agreed between her and the defendant.

At the last hearing in May, Ms Adablah was asked by the court to surrender the Honda Civic in question to the court registrar.

Mr Nimako was also ordered by the court to submit documents of the vehicle to the registrar.

The court, also prohibited any form of publication with regard to the case by Ms Adablah and the 1st Defendant, Mr Nimako on both traditional and social media platforms.

"Both parties are prohibited from posting any videos, pictures and materials on social media and traditional media which has the tendency to prejudice the matter before the court until the final determination of the case", the court said.

The 1st Defendant had prayed the court to restrain the Plaintiff from tarnishing his reputation by posting on social media platforms including Instagram, Tik Tok and others.

The plaintiff, however, denied the accusations by Mr Nimako, stating the publications on social media were done prior to the commencement of the hearing of the case.

Despite being named the 2nd defendant, Mr Nimako's former employers, First Atlantic Bank, requested that the institution's name be withdrawn from the suit.

