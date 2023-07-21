I can’t bear the high cost of living in Ghana anymore; I’m now eating twice a day – Dr. John Kwakye

Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has bemoaned the high cost of living in the country, describing it as unbearable.

According to him, he is now forced to eat twice a day instead of the regular three times because of the tough times.

“The cost of living is just unbearable and I must say that food alone takes almost 50%. In fact, food inflation is 54%. Most Ghanaians cannot afford decent meals a day. Even those of us who are supposed to be called the middle people, I personally have had to reduce my number of meals a day from three to two. If you look at those who are lower down it’s tough,” Dr. John Kwakye said in an interview with Graphic News.

In a proposal, the economist is calling on the government to deal with post-harvest losses in the country to deal with food inflation.

He strongly believes this will bring down the cost of food in the country for the hardships Ghanaians are facing to come down.