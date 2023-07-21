ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I can’t bear the high cost of living in Ghana anymore; I’m now eating twice a day – Dr. John Kwakye

Headlines I cant bear the high cost of living in Ghana anymore; Im now eating twice a day – Dr. John Kwakye
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has bemoaned the high cost of living in the country, describing it as unbearable.

According to him, he is now forced to eat twice a day instead of the regular three times because of the tough times.

“The cost of living is just unbearable and I must say that food alone takes almost 50%. In fact, food inflation is 54%. Most Ghanaians cannot afford decent meals a day. Even those of us who are supposed to be called the middle people, I personally have had to reduce my number of meals a day from three to two. If you look at those who are lower down it’s tough,” Dr. John Kwakye said in an interview with Graphic News.

In a proposal, the economist is calling on the government to deal with post-harvest losses in the country to deal with food inflation.

He strongly believes this will bring down the cost of food in the country for the hardships Ghanaians are facing to come down.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Sugar daddy trial: High Court awards cost against side chic Sugar daddy trial: High Court awards cost against side chic

2 hours ago

Sack Cecilia Abena Dapaah for allegedly keeping over 1m in her house, where did she get the money — NDC MPs Sack Cecilia Abena Dapaah for allegedly keeping over $1m in her house, where did...

2 hours ago

Presentation of mid-year budget review pushed to July 27 Presentation of mid-year budget review pushed to July 27

2 hours ago

Education Ministry defends GES on interdiction of WASS headmistress over illegal cash Education Ministry defends GES on interdiction of WASS headmistress over illegal...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama “$1m, €300k and millions of cedis in a Minister's home is scandalous – Mahama

2 hours ago

I cant bear the high cost of living in Ghana anymore; Im now eating twice a day – Dr. John Kwakye I can’t bear the high cost of living in Ghana anymore; I’m now eating twice a da...

2 hours ago

Why would a Minister keep huge sums of money at home; Cecilian Daapah should be investigated - Manasseh Awuni Why would a Minister keep huge sums of money at home; Cecilian Daapah should be ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Left and Hon. Cecilia Dapaah Right Is your home a bank, how did you and your husband come by $1m – Apaak questions ...

3 hours ago

Time to remove COVID-19 Tax – Analyst Time to remove COVID-19 Tax – Analyst

3 hours ago

NAGRAT tell headteachers to sit aloof and watch the problems in schools NAGRAT tell headteachers to sit aloof and watch the problems in schools

Just in....
body-container-line