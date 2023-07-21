ModernGhana logo
"$1m, €300k and millions of cedis in a Minister's home is scandalous – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned why the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah will keep millions of dollars in her home.

A report by the Chronicle on Thursday indicated that some amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis had been stolen from the home of the Minister.

The report noted that two house helps of Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah have been dragged to court.

Reacting to the reports of the missing money, John Dramani Mahama has described it as scandalous.

“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!!,” the flagbearer of the NDC said in a post on Twitter.

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wonders whether President Akufo-Addo will ever set a good example for a public office holder in his administration.

“Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will President Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?” Mahama quizzed.

The two house helps of Minister Cecilia Dapaah accused of stealing the money have been identified as 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags and perfumes.

The rest are jewelleries valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.

Benjamin (A3), 29 years old, a plumber, has been charged for dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku Botwe (A4), 65 years, a trader, also dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000 and Malik Dauda (A5), 23 and unemployed, dishonesty receiving GH¢1 million.

