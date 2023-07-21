ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Is your home a bank?‘ – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedi at home

Headlines Is your home a bank? – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping 1 million, 300,000 and millions of cedi at home
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South has questioned whether Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband are trying to turn their house into a bank.

The MP asked how the couple came by the large amounts of money allegedly stolen from their home by domestic workers.

In a tweet on Friday, July 21, Apaak wrote: "How did the Minister (Cecilia Dapaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money."

His comments come after two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing millions of cedis and other foreign currencies from the couple's Abelemkpe residence between July and October 2022.

The Chronicles newspaper reports that 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have been charged with stealing $1 million, €300,000 and several millions of cedis from the couple's bedroom.

They allegedly conspired to steal the money, as well as clothes, handbags, jewelry and other personal effects worth thousands of cedis.

Three men - Patience's current and former boyfriends and her father - have also been charged with dishonestly receiving large sums of money suspected to be part of the stolen loot.

According to the brief facts of the case, Patience was caught by Mr. Kuffour hiding in their bedroom after entering with a duplicate key.

It was then he realised that their cash and valuable items were missing.

Patience later implicated Sarah as an accomplice. Investigations revealed the two allegedly used their share of the stolen money to acquire houses and luxury items.

The case continues on August 2, 2023 but the legislator said "We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo holds talks with Sergio Mattarella to strengthen Ghana, Italy relations Akufo-Addo holds talks with Sergio Mattarella to strengthen Ghana, Italy relatio...

29 minutes ago

Leaked IGP tape: Bugri Naabus comments justify our call for probe – Minority Leaked IGP tape: Bugri Naabu’s comments justify our call for probe – Minority

42 minutes ago

Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea Left, Boakye Agyarko Middle and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Right Boakye Agyarko nails Gabby, Atta Akyea in Ameri Power Plant renegotiation saga

59 minutes ago

Why didnt you bank the money if it was legitimately acquired – Franklin Cudjoe questions Cecilia Dapaah over US1 million, 300,000, millions of cedi stashed at home Why didn’t you bank the money if it was legitimately acquired – Franklin Cudjoe ...

1 hour ago

Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidency—Jantuah ‘Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidenc...

1 hour ago

It's clear presidency failed to conduct any due diligence on RevKusi Boateng; this is shocking— Lawyer Jantuah ‘It's clear presidency failed to conduct any due diligence on Rev/Kusi Boateng; ...

1 hour ago

Abraham Amaliba Rev Kusi Boateng saga: Double identity individuals are drug barons; let’s not ro...

1 hour ago

More girls smoke cigarettes, use shisha daily than men in Ghana —Report reveals More girls smoke cigarettes, use shisha daily than men in Ghana — Report reveals

2 hours ago

Is your home a bank? – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping 1 million, 300,000 and millions of cedi at home ‘Is your home a bank?‘ – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping $1 million, €300,00...

2 hours ago

A whole state agency budget kept in your bedroom — Dafeamekpor slams Abena Dapaah for keeping 1m, 300k and millions of cedis at home A whole state agency budget kept in your bedroom — Dafeamekpor slams Abena Dapaa...

Just in....
body-container-line