‘Is your home a bank?‘ – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedi at home

Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South has questioned whether Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband are trying to turn their house into a bank.

The MP asked how the couple came by the large amounts of money allegedly stolen from their home by domestic workers.

In a tweet on Friday, July 21, Apaak wrote: "How did the Minister (Cecilia Dapaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money."

His comments come after two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing millions of cedis and other foreign currencies from the couple's Abelemkpe residence between July and October 2022.

The Chronicles newspaper reports that 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have been charged with stealing $1 million, €300,000 and several millions of cedis from the couple's bedroom.

They allegedly conspired to steal the money, as well as clothes, handbags, jewelry and other personal effects worth thousands of cedis.

Three men - Patience's current and former boyfriends and her father - have also been charged with dishonestly receiving large sums of money suspected to be part of the stolen loot.

According to the brief facts of the case, Patience was caught by Mr. Kuffour hiding in their bedroom after entering with a duplicate key.

It was then he realised that their cash and valuable items were missing.

Patience later implicated Sarah as an accomplice. Investigations revealed the two allegedly used their share of the stolen money to acquire houses and luxury items.

The case continues on August 2, 2023 but the legislator said "We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money."