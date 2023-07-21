ModernGhana logo
'AG should drag double identity Rev Kusi-Boateng to court; these are issues he should prosecute — Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, a Member of the National Democratic (NDC) legal team has criticized the actions of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng alias Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi for walking with a double identity.

Lawyer Amaliba said the matter merits Attorney General Godfred Dame’s prosecution.

According to him, these are the issues he should be focusing on rather than the day-to-day persecution of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on July 21 he stated, “You want your birth certificate and birthdays in two different names, who are you (Rev. Kusi Boateng). You, am asking you (Rev Kusi Boateng) who is he? I want to say that Attorney General Godfred Dame should this morning invite the two individuals either Rev. Kusi Boateng or Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and let the police arrest him and investigate him and put him before the court for criminal action and stop focusing on the day-to-day trial of Gyakye Quayson.”

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicted President Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, and the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo for being aware of the alleged double identity of Rev. Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has obtained documents from the Presidency which confirm that President Akufo-Addo, his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, and Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare all knew about the double identity scheme of Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustee.

The MP stressed that the presidency got to know about the scheme of the Man of God during the presidential approval process to grant him a diplomatic passport.

In a series of posts on his Twitter handle, the NDC MP said the presidency did not raise objections on conduct which the Human Rights Court has described as bordering on criminality.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

