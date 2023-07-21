ModernGhana logo
Police on manhunt after fatal shooting at Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at Walewale

In the early hours of today, a tragic incident occurred on the outskirts of Walewale, as a group of assailants opened fire on a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus.

As a result of the attack, one person died, and seven others sustained injuries.

Authorities believe the heinous act is connected to the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the area.

In response to the incident, the police have launched a comprehensive intelligence operation to swiftly apprehending the criminals.

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting an intensive manhunt to track down the individuals involved in the attack.

The police said they are determined to bring those responsible to justice and restore peace and security in the area.

—Classfmonline

