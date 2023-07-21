ModernGhana logo
21.07.2023 Social News

Let's speak to each other and reach an understanding — Muntaka on quorum concerns

Former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has urged the leadership of both sides of Parliament to build consensus for business activities to continue in the House.

Parliament was forced to adjourn sittings on Thursday, July 20, 2023, following concerns about the lack of the required numbers to take decisions in the House, raised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini.

This comes after the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, also raised a concern about the lack of quorum on Wednesday, forcing an adjournment of sittings.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, said that the leadership of the House must take steps to address the concern.

“I urge the two leaders to be mindful of the type of business that we want to conduct and to therefore try to speak to each other and reach an understanding. Your suggestion is the best way to manage this situation, where we can continue to conduct business without making decisions,” he added.

In the wake of the daily trial of MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson and the Minority’s subsequent boycott of Parliament on days Mr. Quayson goes to court, there have been concerns over the seeming halt in parliamentary business.

While the Majority MPs accused their colleagues on the Minority side of grinding parliamentary business to a halt with their action, the NDC legislators rejected the allegation and instead accused the NPP MPs of following flagbearer aspirants to campaign thus affecting activities in the chamber.

—citinewsroom

