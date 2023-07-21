ModernGhana logo
Cargo truck overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway, commuters stranded

Cargo truck overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway, commuters stranded
Commuters from Accra to Kumasi and those from Kumasi to Accra are stranded after a cargo truck overturned at the Duampompo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway near Konongo.

Eyewitnesses tell Citi News the vehicle which overturned has blocked the highway and all vehicles are unable to go beyond that stretch.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service are at the scene and a towing vehicle has been dispatched to the scene.

One of the frustrated travellers, Kofi Boateng has been speaking to Citi News.

“We were heading from Accra to Kumasi. There were a lot of cars parked by the road. Our driver overtook them all. We even thought it was an armed robbery attack, only to come and see that it was a big truck that had overturned. So we are stuck here at the moment.”

—citinewsroom

