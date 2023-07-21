ModernGhana logo
Pass anti-witchcraft accusation bill into law — CAWA urges Parliament

Coalition Against Witchcraft Accusation (CAWA) has called on Parliament to as a matter of urgency pass the anti-witchcraft accusation bill into law.

The coalition’s call follows the recent incidents related to witchcraft accusations and the conviction and sentencing of the two women directly involved in the tragic lynching of Akua Denteh which highlight the urgent need for legislation and a coordinated response to combat the ongoing social menace of witchcraft accusations primarily targets older and vulnerable women.

Members of the coalition include the Sanneh Institute, Songtaba, Women International League for Peace and Freedom Ghana, ActionAid Ghana, Legal Resource Centre and Amnesty International, Ghana.

“By passing the law, we will safeguard the lives and dignity of countless innocent individuals, promote

social harmony, and demonstrate our commitment to justice and equality for all,” CAWA added in a statement issued in Accra on Thursday.

The coalition has therefore called on all and sundry to back its call to ensure the passage of the bill is passed into law “to bring an end to this deeply entrenched social menace.”

-Citinewsroom

