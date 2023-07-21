ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NAGRAT wants reinstatement of interdicted WASS headmistress

Education NAGRAT wants reinstatement of interdicted WASS headmistress
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is demanding immediate reinstatement of the interdicted headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School, Dr. Shine Agatha Ofori.

According to the Ghana Education Service, it interdicted the WASS headmistress for allegedly collecting unauthorized money from students.

NAGRAT believes that the decision made by the Ghana Education Service is emblematic of the challenges faced by various senior high schools across the country.

While the Regional Disciplinary Committee of the Service has been assigned to investigate the matter, Angel Carbonu, the president of NAGRAT at a press conference asserts that the headmistress did no wrong hence government should rather shift its focus towards financially resourcing these schools in other to enhance the overall quality of education provided in the schools.

He accused the government of using the headmistress as a scapegoat and charged it to rather channel such energy toward working to enhance service delivery across the country.

“You are isolating one person and making her a scapegoat,” Carbonu said.

“The problem is bigger than West Africa Senior High School. It is a nationwide problem. We think it is absolutely wrong and unacceptable for heads of senior high schools to be singled out in this case.”

“There is a need for the government to sit with stakeholders to review the Free SHS policy because our schools are deteriorating very fast. We plead with the government to take the most pragmatic decisions in the interest of education and also call on the GES to immediately reinstate the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School and any other headteacher in a similar situation,” Carbonu added.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: NPP National Council dismisses 9 aspirants petition to centralize August 26 election Flagbearer race: NPP National Council dismisses 9 aspirants petition to centrali...

2 hours ago

Pass anti-witchcraft accusation bill into law — CAWA urges Parliament Pass anti-witchcraft accusation bill into law — CAWA urges Parliament

2 hours ago

Bugri Naabu Bugri Naabu workers arrested over Dampare leak tape

2 hours ago

NAGRAT wants reinstatement of interdicted WASS headmistress NAGRAT wants reinstatement of interdicted WASS headmistress

2 hours ago

17 persons injured in accident around Potsin junction 17 persons injured in accident around Potsin junction

2 hours ago

Ghanaian busted with truckload of live ammunitions in Nigeria Ghanaian busted with truckload of live ammunitions in Nigeria

4 hours ago

Ghana in comatose due to Nana-Bawumia reckless spending and overborrowing— Sammy Gyamfi ‘Ghana in comatose due to Nana-Bawumia reckless spending and overborrowing’— Sam...

4 hours ago

I have become a nightmare for NDC and Mahama; a hardworking Vice President since independence —Bawumia ‘I have become a nightmare for NDC and Mahama; a hardworking Vice President sinc...

4 hours ago

Ghana's condemned cell the most dehumanizing cells; no oxygen, toilet, light — Xavier Sosu Ghana's condemned cell the most dehumanizing cells; no oxygen, toilet, light — X...

4 hours ago

Ghana's economic growth projected to slow down in 2023, remain depressed in 2024—World Bank report Ghana's economic growth projected to slow down in 2023, remain depressed in 2024...

Just in....
body-container-line