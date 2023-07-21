17 persons injured in accident around Potsin junction

A Metro Mass Transport (MMT) bus with registration number GT 5392-17 travelling to Cape Coast from Accra hit the rear of a stationary vehicle heading to the Ivory Coast at Potsin junction in the Central Region Thursday morning, injuring seventeen people.

One person who sustained severe injuries has been referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The accident happened around 10 am close to Tonisco quarry site on the Potsin section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

The seventeen people who sustained various degrees of injuries after the crash are being treated at the Potsin Polyclinic.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the MMT bus, which was heading to Cape Coast, saw the trailer with registration number BL 4582 about to park on the shoulder of the road.

An attempt to overtake the trailer would have resulted in the MMT bus colliding head-on with an articulated truck, so the driver had no choice but to hit the rear of the trailer, causing the accident.

“What I saw was the MMT bus speeding, and in the process, it met the trailer vehicle which was in the process of parking at Potsin junction. However, because the MMT bus was speeding, it was difficult for it to slow down. There was another vehicle from the opposite direction, and driving towards that side would have resulted in further damage. So the driver had no choice but to hit the rear of the trailer, resulting in the accident,” said Ebo Anderson, an eyewitness.

In the case of accidents on the stretch, response time is important to save lives and properties. To address this, Ebo Anderson and some staff of the Potsin Polyclinic have formed an emergency response team that responds to accident cases on the stretch.

Other emergency response personnel such as the Fire Service, Police, and the Ghana Ambulance Service in the enclave have representatives on the team. The team not only responds to emergencies but also deals with damaged vehicles parked on the stretch.

“I formed this emergency response team to reduce accidents and save lives. Various stakeholders such as doctors, nurses, NIB officials, the Ambulance Service, Police Service, among others, are part of the team. We have a WhatsApp group where these members respond to emergencies or raise alarm in the unlikely event of an accident,” Ebo Anderson said.

-citinewsroom