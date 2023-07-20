ModernGhana logo
Minority’s boycott: Don’t be frustrated, bring 92 NPP MPs and we will do business – Kwame Agbodza tells Annoh-Dompreh

20.07.2023 LISTEN

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza has stressed that despite the cries of the Majority, his camp will not stop boycotting Parliamentary sittings until the state stops the criminal persecution of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

Reacting to the comments by the Majority Chip Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Mr. Agbodza indicated that his expression of frustration won’t change anything.

He advised the Majority Chief Whip to instead whip his colleague NPP MPs and get 92 of them to be present in Parliament to form a quorum for business to take place in the house.

“We are doing the best we can to let business go on….We don’t have one half of parliament available that is why we adjourned.

“Annoh-Dompreh should not be frustrated. He should just bring 92 of his members and we will do business,” Kwame Governs Agbodza said.

The Minority Chief Whip continued, “Whether the table turns or not the Constitution will remain the same. Even if the table turns the Constitution will require 92 members to be in the chamber to form a decent quorum to do business. But we still remain committed to our statement that in light of this persecution no cooperation from us.”

While concerns continue to grow on the Minority’s boycott of Parliamentary sittings, renowned economist Kwame Pianim has proposed that the allowances of the NDC MPs should be withheld.

He argues that the MPs were voted to serve their constituents in Parliament and not to solidarise with colleagues in court.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

