GIFEC has no plans to erect masts in Cape Coast Constituency - Ursula Owusu

1 HOUR AGO

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Thursday said, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), currently has no plans of erecting masts in the Cape Coast Constituency.

According to her, the Constituency was not included in the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRTDIP), however, a connectivity drive test would be conducted by GIFEC in some catchment areas.

Mrs Owus-Ekuful said this in response to a question on the floor of Parliament.

Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North asked about the plans the Ministry had towards erecting a mast to improve telecommunication challenges at Mempeasem, Asenadze, Nyamebekeyre, Ekoo, Brimsu Apewosika, Efutu Kokwado and Efufu Mampong catchment areas in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, also a New Patriotic Party MP for Ablekuma West, cited Mempeasem, Asenadze, Nyamebekeyre, Ekoo, Brimsu Apewosika, Efutu Kokwado and Efufu Mampong as some of the catchment areas in the Cape Coast North Constituency where GIFEC would facilitate their inclusion in future phases of GRTDIP, finances permitting.

She, therefore, told the House that Airteltigo, now AT, had 22 operational sites in the Cape Coast Metropolis providing both 2G and 3G services.

“Mr Speaker, AT plans to roll out a site in Brimsu Apewosika this year to extend network coverage there,” she said.

GNA

