ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I have become a nightmare for NDC and Mahama; a hardworking Vice President since independence’ — Bawumia 

Headlines I have become a nightmare for NDC and Mahama; a hardworking Vice President since independence —Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region said he has become a nightmare for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, former President John Dramani Mahama.

He also touted his achievements and hard work as Vice President, describing it as the best since Ghana's independence.

Speaking to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his dedication to his role as Vice President, indicating that he has been hardworking and effective.

He compared himself to past Vice Presidents, stating that none of them has been as hardworking as he has been.

"Since Kwame Nkrumah’s time as President, you know we have not had any hardworking veep like myself, so I have political experience," Bawumia said confidently.

The Vice President also asserted that among the ten aspirants vying for the NPP flagbearer position, he stands out as the most formidable and feared candidate.

He claimed that his track record of defending the party as Vice President has made him an unbeatable candidate.

"I have defended the party, and I remain the most feared candidate amongst all," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, which is considered the stronghold of the NPP ended on July 19.

During the tour, he engaged extensively with over 47 constituencies, appealing to party delegates for their support in the upcoming NPP primaries.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Quick Credit disowns viral cutlass-wielding video by Comedian Waris Quick Credit disowns viral cutlass-wielding video by Comedian Waris

2 hours ago

Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Coach Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Co...

2 hours ago

The more you castigate Bawumia, the more you make him popular; he'll win sympathy —Allottey Jacobs tells NPP aspirants ‘The more you castigate Bawumia, the more you make him popular; he'll win sympat...

2 hours ago

Kwami Sefa Kayi ‘It’s silly, juju and tricks’ — Sefa Kayi reacts to Bawumia’s Islamic funding ru...

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Bawumia is more Christian despite being a Muslim —Allotey Jacobs NPP Primaries: ‘Bawumia is more Christian despite being a Muslim’ — Allotey Jaco...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey dragged into US2million Sky train scandal Joe Ghartey dragged into US$2million Sky train scandal

3 hours ago

'Ghana pumped 2.6 million dollars into failed Skytrain project, not 2million— Nana Yaa Gyantuah 'Ghana pumped 2.6 million dollars into failed Skytrain project, not 2million’— N...

4 hours ago

Minoritys boycott: Dont be frustrated, bring 92 NPP MPs and we will do business – Kwame Agbodza tells Annoh-Dompreh Minority’s boycott: Don’t be frustrated, bring 92 NPP MPs and we will do busines...

4 hours ago

Despite NDCs propaganda Akufo-Addo remains unfazed to do more for Ghanaians – NPP Germany Despite NDCs propaganda Akufo-Addo remains unfazed to do more for Ghanaians – NP...

4 hours ago

MPs absence in Parliament becoming unbecoming; lets take the house seriously – Second Deputy Speaker MPs absence in Parliament becoming unbecoming; let’s take the house seriously – ...

Just in....
body-container-line