Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region said he has become a nightmare for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, former President John Dramani Mahama.

He also touted his achievements and hard work as Vice President, describing it as the best since Ghana's independence.

Speaking to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his dedication to his role as Vice President, indicating that he has been hardworking and effective.

He compared himself to past Vice Presidents, stating that none of them has been as hardworking as he has been.

"Since Kwame Nkrumah’s time as President, you know we have not had any hardworking veep like myself, so I have political experience," Bawumia said confidently.

The Vice President also asserted that among the ten aspirants vying for the NPP flagbearer position, he stands out as the most formidable and feared candidate.

He claimed that his track record of defending the party as Vice President has made him an unbeatable candidate.

"I have defended the party, and I remain the most feared candidate amongst all," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, which is considered the stronghold of the NPP ended on July 19.

During the tour, he engaged extensively with over 47 constituencies, appealing to party delegates for their support in the upcoming NPP primaries.