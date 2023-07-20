ModernGhana logo
Sunyani: 7-year-old boy electrocuted at a funeral ground

A seven-year-old boy has been electrocuted at a funeral ground of a late Police Officer at Estate, a suburb of Sunyani.

Madam Akua Ankamah, a neighbor at the area who narrated the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said on Saturday, whilst the funeral observance of the deceased Policeman was in process, one of the Policemen in trying to display his skills in handling a gun and shooting, allegedly shot into air but accidentally hit the electricity pole and consequently brought some of the electric wires to the ground.

She said immediately, all the people run from the place while children living within the vicinity were warned not to go closer because of the danger of electrocuting whoever would come into contact with it to death.

According to her, the incident was reported to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Sunyani for fixing, adding that, unknown to everyone, before the arrival of the NEDCo technical staff, the boy sneaked to the place to touch the wire and was electrocuted.

Madam Ankamah said a lady who was passing by the area saw the boy lying down in a spine with blood oozing from his mouth and, therefore, shouted for people to come to the scene, saying with a pestle the boy was pulled off from the electrical wire and rushed to the Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A source at the Sunyani District Police Command confirmed the incident to the GNA but denied that it was a Policeman who shot the electricity pole but a family member of the deceased.

The Policeman who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that the suspect had been invited by the Police for questioning, and granted bail, whereas the Police investigations into the matter continued.

GNA

