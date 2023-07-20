Ghana's condemned cell the most dehumanizing cells; no oxygen, toilet, light — Xavier Sosu

20.07.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency Francis Xavier Sosu has criticized the state of Ghana prisons.

According to Mr. Sosu, the poor condition of the Ghana prisons further cause harm to inmates.

He said during an interview on GTV breakfast show on July 20 that Ghana's “condemned cell is one of the dehumanizing places you can find a human being.”

He said the condemned cell is congested, has no light and lacks toilet facilities, particularly in Nsawam Prison.

“When you get the chance to visit Nsawam prison, condemned cell is one of the most dehumanizing cells you can find a human being. I mean from the lack of right sanitation I mean toilet facilities to the overcrowding in the condemned cell. The place is dark, they don’t have access to light, they don’t have access to oxygen.

“So a condemned cell by the time you actually spend five to six years mostly you may have eye problems or problems with your health or your body starts to develop all kinds of bodily diseases and these are facts verifiable from the prison. So the process of keeping people in the condemned cell without feeding them because the purpose of the condemned cell was to keep people temporarily so that after keeping them for some few months and days a warrant must be given so they may be executed.

“So the condemned cell leads you directly into the Gallows. So if you have been to the prison before and you get to the condemned cell, people will tell you that any day that a prisoner or a prison officer comes and tell you that they attempt going into the Gallow and return, nobody eats because they die,” Francis Xavier Sosu stated.

The Member of Parliament for Madina also declared his support for the need to replace death sentences with life imprisonment.

Francis Xavier Sosu believes that although the death penalty was inherited from the colonial administration as a punishment for murder, attempted murder, genocide, piracy, and smuggling of gold or diamonds, Ghana has not signed a death warrant for the execution of offenders since 1993.

He explained that "we should understand how the death penalty was introduced, the circumstances surrounding it, and whether it was still relevant in our books as society progressed."

The Madina MP stated that there are currently about 176 people on the death roll in Ghana’s condemned cells.