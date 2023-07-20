Environment Ministry working on legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste

Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) says it is working on a legal framework which will hold companies responsible for the plastic waste they generate in the course of manufacturing and distribution of their products.

The Ministry explains it is carefully roping in this as part of a mechanism to address the menace of plastic pollution on the environment

The Sector Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie made these comments at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie further indicated that Parliament has approved the national space policy which will help boost the country’s socio-economic growth.

“I am pleased to announce that the national space policy has been approved by cabinet and this policy serves as a framework for utilising space science and technology to drive our national development,” he stated.