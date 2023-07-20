ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Environment Ministry working on legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste

Social News Environment Ministry working on legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) says it is working on a legal framework which will hold companies responsible for the plastic waste they generate in the course of manufacturing and distribution of their products.

The Ministry explains it is carefully roping in this as part of a mechanism to address the menace of plastic pollution on the environment

The Sector Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie made these comments at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie further indicated that Parliament has approved the national space policy which will help boost the country’s socio-economic growth.

“I am pleased to announce that the national space policy has been approved by cabinet and this policy serves as a framework for utilising space science and technology to drive our national development,” he stated.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Sole use of Ghana Card for registration dangerous to Ghana's democracy - Coalition Election 2024: Sole use of Ghana Card for registration dangerous to Ghana's demo...

1 hour ago

NR: Police arrests five suspects for lynching 2 accused of witchcraft and wizardry N/R: Police arrests five suspects for lynching 2 accused of witchcraft and wizar...

1 hour ago

Environment Ministry working on legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste Environment Ministry working on legal framework to hold companies accountable fo...

1 hour ago

Quayson Trial: EC cleared accused to participate in the election - Witness Quayson Trial: EC cleared accused to participate in the election - Witness   

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: 9 candidates sign petition against Bawumia; demand centralised congress NPP flagbearer race: 9 candidates sign petition against Bawumia; demand centrali...

1 hour ago

Collapsed Sirigu-Zorko Highway Bridge turns death-trap Collapsed Sirigu-Zorko Highway Bridge turns death-trap

1 hour ago

Stay and serve the motherland - Aflao Customs to 'runaway' nurses for greener pasture Stay and serve the motherland - Aflao Customs to 'runaway' nurses for greener pa...

1 hour ago

Appointing SHS Deans of Discipline needless – GNAT Appointing SHS Deans of Discipline needless – GNAT

1 hour ago

Ghana is a unique African nation - Portugal's President Ghana is a unique African nation - Portugal's President

1 hour ago

IGP and police management board tour North-East Region IGP and police management board tour North-East Region

Just in....
body-container-line