NPP Primaries: ‘There’ll be no run-off; your plans against Bawumia won’t materialise’ — Kwamena Duncan blasts Boakye Agyarko

2 HOURS AGO

Former Minister for the Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has reacted to former Energy Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirant Boakye Agyarko's alleged comments about some of his colleagues in the presidential race uniting against Vice President Bawumia.

In a recent interview with Citi TV, Boakye Agyarko reportedly claimed that eight candidates, including himself, are in regular communication and will collectively decide to take down Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming NPP primary.

"Let's not prejudge what will happen but my suspicion is yes. We, the eight aspirants in constant touch, will support one candidate other than Bawumia," Boakye Agyarko stated, according to Ghanaweb publication on July 11.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kwamena Duncan said there will be no run-off in the Special Delegates Congress on August 26, stating that “there is no provision in the NPP's constitution mandating a run-off."

“Or five candidates must strictly be elected during the Special Delegates Congress, so even if it ends with two candidates, the party will proceed with the main congress,” he explained.

Duncan continued, "There will not be a run-off there... At most, we will present five, so there will not be eight there to join together in the event of a run-off."

Kwamena Duncan lamented what has Dr. Bawumia possibly done to deserve such hatred from some of his fellow aspirants.

"He (Boakye Agyarko) said all about Bawumia. What it means is that they are all against Bawumia.

“I don't know what has caused him pain for him to say this... it will not come to pass," Duncan remarked.

