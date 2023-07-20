Quick Credit disowns viral cutlass-wielding video by Comedian Waris

Microfinance company Quick Credit & Investment has distanced itself from a viral comedy video produced by Ghanaian comic actor, Comedian Waris threatening another actor with a cutlass.

In a press statement, Quick Credit said "Management of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited is appalled by this misrepresentation of its image."

Rosemary Oye Amaning, personal assistant to the company’s CEO said, "We hereby dissociate ourselves from this comedian and his activities."

She said the individual has "no affiliation with Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited."

Amaning added, "Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited does not engage its brand in comic activities."

The controversial video titled 'Birthday Delivery Guy' shows Waris holding a cutlass while wearing a t-shirt with Quick Credit's logo, threatening another actor to pay back a loan.

The statement added that Quick Credit will "address this misrepresentation in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana."

Find copies of the company’s releases below;