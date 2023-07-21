Challenging Heights provides GHC250,000 financial support to 368 fishermen in Winneba

Challenging Heights has provided financial support valued GHC250,000 to 368 fishermen in Winneba, to help the beneficiaries cope with the impact of this year’s fishing closed season.

The beneficiaries were carefully selected from amongst those who are caregivers of children of school going age, and whose sources of income have been seized as a result of the close season.

Beneficiaries received cash amount ranging between GHC500 and GHC1,000, per the needs of the individuals.

According to Challenging Heights, the cash support are meant for various purposes including the repair of fishing gears, support their children’s education and for the women in the value chain to engage in petty trading.

A couple of weeks ago the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture announced a suspension of all fishing activities for the month of July, rendering fisherfolks within the fishing value-chain, with no alternative income sources for the period.

Presenting the financial packages, the President of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, expressed his displeasure towards the Ghana government for not doing enough to mitigate the impact of the close season on the fishermen and fishmongers whose livelihoods are being affected.

He said artisanal fishing directly employs over 200,000, and over 2.2million people in the fishing value-chain.

“Asking all these men and women not to work for four weeks without providing appropriate mitigation makes the fishermen more vulnerable to poverty, and consequently affects the education of their children”, James Kofi Annan argued.

A couple of years ago the Ghana government introduced the annual fishing closed season, with the purpose of improving fish stock in the nation’s marine waters. Fishermen and fishmongers have lamented the untold hardship the closed season policy plunged them into.

In view of the consequences of the closed season, Challenging Heights is calling on Ghana to provide appropriate insurance packages for the affected individuals whose livelihoods depend on the fishing value-chain.