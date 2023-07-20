MPs absence in Parliament becoming unbecoming; let’s take the house seriously – Second Deputy Speaker

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has admonished both the Majority and Minority to whip their members to attend sittings of the House.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 20, the Deputy Speaker said the recent absence of MPs in Parliament is becoming unbecoming.

He urged all MPs to begin to take Parliament seriously and attend sitting at all times.

“I think that we have to take the House seriously. If you have been following the media over the weekend, they all descended on Parliament; the fact that we don’t get the members to do business and I think it is becoming unbecoming. So, honourable members, today will be the last day that we will raise this issue, so I am urging you to do more,” Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

In recent weeks, Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) boycotted parliamentary sittings on multiple occasions.

The move as explained by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is to show solidarity with colleague MPs who are standing criminal trial for various charges brought against them by the state.

The Majority unable to form a quorum to conduct business in parliament due to the absence of its members too is unhappy.

Speaking to Citi News, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh described the Minority’s boycott as disturbing.

“They have to give some reasons for doing what they are doing because they were elected to represent their constituents and deciding to attend committee meetings and boycott the Chamber is very disturbing because their role is to be in the Chamber because that is what their constituents elected them to do,” the Majority Chief Whip said.

In a reply from the Minority, it stressed that the Majority should not blame its MPs.

The Minority argues that the only reason why the Majority is unable to form a quorum when the NDC MPs are not around is that NPP MPs are following Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia around on his campaign.