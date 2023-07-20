ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Coach

Social News Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Coach
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

"If you want to lead a healthy lifestyle, it must start from childhood, teenage and adulthood. Health is a journey not something you practice and stop,” Life coach Jane Chukwu has said.

According to Chukwu, a 54-year-old man's regular drinking of beer is putting his health at risk.

She says the man showed signs of pains, lack of sleep, abdominal protrusion and pale skin. She noted that they are symptoms that suggest potential abnormalities in his prostate, kidney and liver.

Further tests at a teaching hospital, the life coach says confirmed prostate issues.

"He needs to stop his alcoholic lifestyle, get a meal plan and start the process of detoxification," Chukwu advised.

She also recommended that the man consult a team of doctors for a collaborative approach to improving his health.

According to her, health complications slowly develop due to unhealthy lifestyles over time.

Chukwu emphasized that "Your health is important, it is none negotiable, you either take care of your health or you allow your physical body which gives you access to live on earth to die."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Quick Credit disowns viral cutlass-wielding video by Comedian Waris Quick Credit disowns viral cutlass-wielding video by Comedian Waris

2 hours ago

Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Coach Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Co...

2 hours ago

The more you castigate Bawumia, the more you make him popular; he'll win sympathy —Allottey Jacobs tells NPP aspirants ‘The more you castigate Bawumia, the more you make him popular; he'll win sympat...

2 hours ago

Kwami Sefa Kayi ‘It’s silly, juju and tricks’ — Sefa Kayi reacts to Bawumia’s Islamic funding ru...

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Bawumia is more Christian despite being a Muslim —Allotey Jacobs NPP Primaries: ‘Bawumia is more Christian despite being a Muslim’ — Allotey Jaco...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey dragged into US2million Sky train scandal Joe Ghartey dragged into US$2million Sky train scandal

3 hours ago

'Ghana pumped 2.6 million dollars into failed Skytrain project, not 2million— Nana Yaa Gyantuah 'Ghana pumped 2.6 million dollars into failed Skytrain project, not 2million’— N...

4 hours ago

Minoritys boycott: Dont be frustrated, bring 92 NPP MPs and we will do business – Kwame Agbodza tells Annoh-Dompreh Minority’s boycott: Don’t be frustrated, bring 92 NPP MPs and we will do busines...

4 hours ago

Despite NDCs propaganda Akufo-Addo remains unfazed to do more for Ghanaians – NPP Germany Despite NDCs propaganda Akufo-Addo remains unfazed to do more for Ghanaians – NP...

4 hours ago

MPs absence in Parliament becoming unbecoming; lets take the house seriously – Second Deputy Speaker MPs absence in Parliament becoming unbecoming; let’s take the house seriously – ...

Just in....
body-container-line