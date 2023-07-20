Regular beer drinking can damage your health; stop and get a meal plan – Life Coach

"If you want to lead a healthy lifestyle, it must start from childhood, teenage and adulthood. Health is a journey not something you practice and stop,” Life coach Jane Chukwu has said.

According to Chukwu, a 54-year-old man's regular drinking of beer is putting his health at risk.

She says the man showed signs of pains, lack of sleep, abdominal protrusion and pale skin. She noted that they are symptoms that suggest potential abnormalities in his prostate, kidney and liver.

Further tests at a teaching hospital, the life coach says confirmed prostate issues.

"He needs to stop his alcoholic lifestyle, get a meal plan and start the process of detoxification," Chukwu advised.

She also recommended that the man consult a team of doctors for a collaborative approach to improving his health.

According to her, health complications slowly develop due to unhealthy lifestyles over time.

Chukwu emphasized that "Your health is important, it is none negotiable, you either take care of your health or you allow your physical body which gives you access to live on earth to die."